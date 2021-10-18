7 Day Forecast for October 18th, 2021

We have had some chilly mornings in Texoma and today will be no exception. Lows will be in the mid 40s to start off your day. Winds will start off light from the south, but we will be a bit breezier as we head into the afternoon.



A low press system over The Rockies will strength for this afternoon, and that will increase our breeze up to 15 mph, with wind gusts up to 22 mph. Highs this afternoon will reach up to a pleasant 75°. Skies will remain mostly sunny during the afternoon, but a few more clouds returning this evening.



Skies will be mostly cloudy to start off the night. The southern breeze that will remain will continue to bring in a little more humidity. The combination of cloudy and humid will keep lows in the upper 50s for tomorrow morning.



Highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s the entire week. Skies will be mostly sunny, but a small chance of rain will push in for our Friday.



