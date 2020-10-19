7 Day Forecast for October 19th, 2020

Our up and down temperatures will continue but thankfully they wont be as extreme as they were earlier in the week. Today started chilly, with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Though winds are much calmer than yesterday, our northeastern breeze will add a slight chill to the air. By this afternoon highs will reach into the lower 70s and skies will be mostly sunny.

The high pressure system overhead will shift to the east Satuday allowing for some warmer air to return to Texoma. By Saturday afternoon highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. The temperatures just refuse to remain consistent and by Sunday, another cold front will arrive. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s to start off next week.