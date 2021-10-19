7 Day Forecast for October 19th, 2021

Our southern breeze has been slowly warming us up and we will be able to feel the change this morning. Lows will remain in the mid 50s. We are nearly 10-15 degrees warmer this morning.



You might want a light jacket for our morning, but you certainly wont need it for the afternoon. Highs will reach up to 83 degrees. Our strong southern breeze will help keep us cool during the afternoon, our winds will stay out of the south at around 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.



Skies will be Sunny during the day are expected to remain clear overnight. Even with clear skies our lows will remain in the lower 60s. Winds will continue from the south at around 10-15 mph.



A weak front will arrive Wednesday. It is a pacific front so the air behind it wont be much cooler, but the air will be a little drier. Highs will still be in the mid 80s, with sunny skies in the afternoon. The front’s effects will be more noticeable overnight, as lows cool down to the lower 50s.