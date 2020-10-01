7 Day Forecast for October 1st 2020

A ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast and our skies will remain cloudless over the next few days. With our sunny skies this afternoon, our highs will reach into the lower 80s. It will still be a pleasant day, and should feel pretty good as winds pick up from the northwest to around 10-15 mph this afternoon. The wind will change to be out of the south Wednesday. Temperatures will spike into the 90s for the middle of the week. But the warmer highs will not last long. A cold front will move through Thursday morning, bringing highs back into the upper 70s.

The front will be a dry front, with no rain chances expected. The clear skies will last through the work week with the high pressure ridge retreating to the west. By the weekend, highs will be back in the 80s and we could see a couple clouds in the sky.