Rain chances remain for most of Texoma into weekend

We will start the day with mild lows and plenty of humidity. Cloudy skies and dewpoints in the mid 60s kept us from cooling down much overnight, with lows down to 65°. Yesterdays front may not have had much of an impact on our overnight lows, but it will have an impact on our afternoon highs.



We will have a high of 78 degrees today. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the afternoon as winds stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will increase later in the afternoon as a wave of low pressure moved in from the west.



The line of storms will make its way into West Texoma by around 8-9 PM tonight and make its way across the area overnight. Lows will still be in the mid 60s due to the high humidity and cloudy skies. Only a few scattered showers will be possible after the initial line moves through.



That will leave a 30-40% chance of showers for our Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon skies will begin clearing back out again as highs reach up to 81 degrees. High pressure will move in for the start of next week to keep our skies clear and help reduce our humidity next week.