7 Day Forecast for October 20, 2020

We are going to take another ride on the temperature roller coast. Today will a pretty chilly start to our work week, thanks to a cold front that arrived yesterday afternoon. Highs will only reach into the mid 60s with skies staying mostly cloudy through the morning, but becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at around 6-12 mph.

A region of low pressure will be deepening to the west of Texoma today and will start to move to the northeast overnight. As the low pressure moves off, the warmer air to the south of us will overtake the cold air we expect today and will have our highs reaching back into the mid 80s by the middle of the week.