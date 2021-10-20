Mixed fronts bring slight rain chances, warm weekend weather

It is going to be a pretty mild and calm start to our day. Lows will remain in the lower to mid-60s with clear skies and a light southern breeze.

Winds will change to be out of the north this afternoon as a weak cold front pushes in. Temperatures will only be a few degrees cooler behind the front and highs will still be up to 83 degrees. There will be a dry northern breeze taking hold after the front moves through.

The drier northern air will be cooling down into the mid-50s tonight. Skies will remain mostly clear with a light northeastern breeze.

Thursday will be a little cooler and mostly sunny. Highs will still be up to 80 degrees. A few more clouds will move in this afternoon ahead of a warm front. The front will move across Texoma Thursday night. As it moves though, we will have a 20-30% chance of rain.



We will be feeling a little more like summer over the weekend.