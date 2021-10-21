7 Day Forecast for October 21, 2021

The morning chill is back, but only for today. Lows this morning ranged from the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will start the day with clear skies and a light northern breeze.



Winds will stay light for the afternoon, but will be out of the east. Highs will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will have sunny skies for most of the day, but a few clouds will move in from the south by the evening.



A warm front will arrive from the south overnight. as it moves north is will cause a few scattered showers with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm. Rain chances will be hit and miss there will be a 30% chance of showers north of The Red River tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50s.



The southern breeze will be picking up Friday. Skies will be clearing out as highs reach into the mid 80s. It will feel like a resurgence of summer this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s well into next week. The next cold front will be arriving Wednesday to bring fall weather back to Texoma.