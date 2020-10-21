7 Day Forecast for October 21st, 2020

Warmer air returns this afternoon. We will begin the day with cloudy skies, but the clouds will begin clearing out in the afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower 80s today and will be even warmer for Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the week a cold front will arrive. Highs for our Friday will be back in the 60s.

There will be a small chance of rain for our Friday afternoon, but we will have a better chance of rain as a stronger front arrives to start of next week.