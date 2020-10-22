7 Day Forecast for October 22nd, 2020

Our temperatures will be nose diving over the next several days. This afternoon we will have above average heat as highs reach into the upper 80s across Texoma. Winds will continue from the south at around 10-20 mph. The above average heat will continue for our Thursday as well, but the cooler air begins to arrive Friday morning.

Our first front will move through just before sunrise on Friday, there will be a 30% chance of scattered showers as the front moves to the southeast. Highs behind the front will only be lower than our low this morning, in the lower 60s. Lows will be down in the 40s. The chilly weather will continue through the weekend. There will be another front arriving Monday morning, and behind this front there will be arctic air. Highs will be in the 40s behind the second front.