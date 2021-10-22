Temperatures up into the 90s early next week, when will it cool down in Texoma?

A warm front will be moving through Texoma today. We could see a few isolated rain showers ahead of the warm air this morning with lows down in the mid-50s. Skies will be clearing up once the sun rises.

By the middle of the day we will have already warmed up to 76°, eventually, our highs will reach up to 84°. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds out of the south, reaching up to around 15 mph.

Winds will remain out of the south overnight. The warmer, southern air will continue to be pulled into the region overnight. That will keep lows well above our normal nighttime temperatures, we will only cool back down into the 60s.

We will feel the resurgence of summer heat over the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Highs could even reach into the lower 90s next week. Our next cold front will wait until the middle of next week to cool us back down.