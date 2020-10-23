7 Day Forecast for October 23rd, 2020

One more day of above average highs before our temperatures take a plunge. Highs this afternoon will be up to 88 degrees, winds will continue from the south with a breezy afternoon on the way. Winds will be from the south at around 20 mph. A few more clouds will return this evening ahead of our approaching cold front. The front will move through Texoma early Friday morning and will bring with it around a 20-30% chance of scattered showers

Behind the front, highs will only reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The cooler air behind our first front will last through Saturday, but we do expect to warm up Sunday afternoon. With the arrival of our second front next week, The arctic air will slash our lows down into the 40s and we could see our first lows down around freezing for this fall season.