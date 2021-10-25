Cold front will reach Texoma soon, along with storm chances

Another warm and sunny afternoon is expected for Texoma. Lows this morning will be down in the lower to mid-50s. Might be a little chilly, but thankfully winds will stay calm.

Clear morning skies will lead to a sunny afternoon. Highs will warm up to 84 degrees this afternoon. Winds will stay mostly out of the east at around 5-15 mph. High pressure will remain overhead during the day, but will begin to shift to the east by the evening.

Winds will change to be out of the southeast overnight. The arriving southern air will increase our humidity and keep lows in the lower 60s overnight. Highs continue to climb Tuesday, and we will see highs back in the lower 90s.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday night. As the much cooler air mixes with our warm humid air, strong thunderstorm development will be possible. A strong line of thunderstorms will arrive in Texoma a little after 10 PM and move across our area. As it moves we will have an elevated risk of severe weather with our main concern being large hail with a small chance of tornado development.

7 Day Forecast — First Look At Halloween Weekend

After the front makes its way to Texoma Tuesday night, the rest of the week looks rather beautiful. Fall-like temperatures return, with highs in the mid-to-upper-70’s and lows in the upper 40’s. As it stands right now, the forecast for Halloween weekend looks favorable for outdoor activities, with no rain chances yet.