7 Day Forecast for October 26th, 2020

After a stormy morning, we will be left with strong winds and cooler temperatures. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the day, eventually clearing up later this evening. Although the rain chances will be low this afternoon we could have an isolated showers popping up, it will not be as strong as what we experienced this morning. Highs will only be in the lower to mid 50s today, and with the strong north breeze, around 15-25 mph, we will feel closer to around 40 degrees with our wind chills. It will be down right cold tonight, as lows fall into the upper 30s, We will have a freeze watch in effect for many of our northern counties until 9:00 AM Saturday morning.

With sunny skies over the weekend, we will have highs returning to the 70s by Sunday. However, and arctic front will arrive early Monday. This front will be even stronger than the one we had this morning and temperatures are expected to be around 10 degrees colder. highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the start of next week, lows will be down near freezing.