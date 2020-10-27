7 Day Forecast for October 27th, 2020

Frigidly cold air has arrived and will remain for the next few days. A surge of northern air continues to bombard the south central plains region. We will start the day with lows in the mid 30s and there will not be much if any change for our afternoon temperatures. Make sure to bundle up this morning, because you will want to stay warm throughout the day. Especially when the winds pick up this afternoon to create wind chills in the teens.

Overnight, lows will be dropping below freezing with a better chance of seeing frozen precipitation. Sleet and freezing rain will be the most likely, but there could be some snow in our northern counties. Though the air will be cold, it is still early in the fall season and the ground has not cooled off as much, so there is not much risk of ice sticking on the ground, but we could see ice accumulation on bridges and power lines. It wont be until Thursday that temperatures begin to warm back up.