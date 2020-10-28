7 Day Forecast for October 28th, 2020

Icy conditions outside this morning. Temperatures fell below freezing last night. The rain chances have continued through last night and they are not done this morning. With the frigid lows the rain has turned into freezing rain and sleet. Ice accumulation will be a concern for most of our western counties, but we could see ice developing on Bridges and vehicles throughout Texoma.

By noon today the freezing precipitation will go back to just rain, but our highs will still be hovering in the mid 30s. When the wind picks up from the north to around 20 mph, our wind chills will still make it feel like we are at about 22-25 degrees. If we can get through the cold and rainy weather expected today and tomorrow, there should be a sunnier, and not as cold Halloween weekend ahead.