7 Day Forecast for October 29th, 2020

We are not done with the cold and rainy weather just yet, but we will not have to deal with as much ice as yesterday. Lows this morning will begin around freezing, but by noon, the Ice Storm Warning will have expired in the area and temperatures will be reaching into the upper 30s. Our high today will be up to around 44 degrees. Winds will be from the north at around 10 mph, so we will expect a slight wind chill making it feel closer to around 35 degrees this afternoon.

By this evening the rain chances will be pushing off to the north, southern counties will be dryer overnight, with scattered showers persisting north of the Red River. By Thursday afternoon skies will be clearing up across Texoma and highs will be back in the 50s, although we do expect a stronger breeze. Highs returning closer to normal for our weekend.