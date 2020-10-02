7 Day Forecast for October 2nd 2020

Our highs will be back in the upper 70s to begin October. A cold front moved through this morning but skies remained clear due to the dry air that has remained in Texoma. We will have winds out of the northeast at around 10-15 mph through the afternoon.

Cool and dry weather will remain for our Friday as well with highs up to 79 degrees We will start to warm up again this weekend. Saturday highs will be in the mid 80s. Skies will stay mostly sunny throughout the day, but overnight a shortwave low pressure system will move east across Texoma and will bring a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will clear back out for Sunday afternoon.