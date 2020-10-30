7 Day Forecast for October 30th, 2020

Our warming trend will begin today, but we are still starting off rather cold and breezy. Lows will begin in the lower 40s, with winds out of the north at around 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph and there will be a wind advisory in effect for our western counties that will last until 4 PM this afternoon. Our mostly cloudy skies will also be clearing up through the day. By this afternoon a high pressure system will build in, leaving our skies mostly sunny. The sunny skies will help our highs reach into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

We will continue to warm through the end of the week. Highs will be in the 60s by Friday and pushing into the lower 70s for our Halloween Saturday. The high pressure ridge will remain over our area and will keep our skies clear well into next week.