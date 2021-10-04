7 Day Forecast for October 4th, 2021

High pressure will be the driving force in our forecast for the first half of the week. Lows this morning were in the upper 50s, We should have a pleasant morning.



Skies will remain sunny all day long, that will help highs reach up to 87 degrees. We will continue to deal with a massive high pressure ridge over south-central United States. With the large ridge overhead, there wont be many strong winds. Our breeze will stay out of the north today.



Overnight, our lows will be down to 57 degrees. Winds will be mostly calm, but when the winds do pick up to around 5-10 out of the north, it could even feel a little chilly.



Highs will stay in the mid 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday with little changes. By the end of the week, winds will return from the south and that will increase our afternoon highs back into the lower to mid 90s.