7 Day Forecast for October 5th, 2020

A cool and sunny end to the work week, highs will be up to 78 degrees this afternoon. We will see a shift in the wind over the day. Winds will return from the southeast at 10-15 mph. The southern breeze will help increase our humidity and increase lows for tonight. We will only cool down to 57 degrees tonight. Highs will push into the mid 80s for Saturday.

Over Saturday night we will have a small chance of scattered showers, but most of the rain will develop to the east of Texoma. Eastern counties will have the highest risk of pop up Thunderstorms. Sunny skies Next week, expect highs to return to the 90s by Tuesday.