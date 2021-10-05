7 Day Forecast for October 5th, 2021

Clean off the lenses on your sunglasses, because they will be needed for the rest of the week. Skies remained clear overnight and that helped lows cool off into the upper 50s. A light eastern breeze will accompany our brisk morning, and continue into the afternoon.



Highs will be back in the mid 80s today. Only a few light clouds expected to develop during the afternoon. No rain expected this week as a ridge of high pressure remains over Texoma.



Overnight our lows will be back down to 56 degrees. With the high pressure ridge over head our winds will remain calm and skies will remain clear.



By Thursday winds will be back out of the south pulling in warmer; humid air. By Thursday afternoon our highs will return to the 90s and we will be closer to the mid 90s to finish the week.