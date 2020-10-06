7 Day Forecast for October 6th 2020

Above average heat is on the way for Texoma. Highs today will not deviate too far from where we should be for the start of October. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. We do expect further warming in western portions of Texoma. Winds across the area will from the southeast at around 10-15 mph. As the southeastern breeze continues to blow humidity will slowly increase as well. Dew points are expected to jump from around 40 degrees to around 50 degrees overnight, a noticeable chance to make it feel muggier in the morning and also keep lows from cooling down as much overnight.

Highs will reach into the upper 80s by Tuesday and that is where they will remain for the rest of the week. Highs are expected to stay around 10 degrees above average, leading to a warm start to October.