Humidity heading back to Texoma, will rain chances come with it?

One more mild afternoon before we begin to heat back up. A slight chill in the air as lows fall to 56 degrees this morning.



Winds will be calm for the start of the day and only will reach up to around 10-12 mph, from the northeast, this afternoon. Skies will remain sunny as long as the sun is up. Highs reaching into the mid 80s again today.



Overnight we will cool back down to 59 degrees. Skies will remain clear but we will have a change to our winds. They will shift to be out of the southeast. The southeastern breeze will pull in warmer air and more humidity from the south.



By the end of the week, summer heat will return. Highs will be reaching into the mid 90s for Friday and Saturday. Skies staying mostly sunny over the weekend. There will be a small chance of isolated showers for the start of next week, with cooler air returning.