7 Day Forecast for October 7th, 2020

Falls is takings a break for the rest of this week. Our highs will be reaching back into the 90s. Temperature are closer to what you would expect for the start of September, not October. We will continue to have plenty of sunshine through the week.

For this afternoon, highs will be up to around 87 degrees. Skies will be clear with varying winds but they will primarily stay out of the southeast a only 5-10 mph. Above average highs will persist through the rest of the week and will even be reaching into the 90s for several days.