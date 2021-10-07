Southern winds to bring near-record high temperatures this weekend

Winds in Texoma are now coming from the south, and that means warmer air is moving into the area.

Thursday morning low temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with mostly clear skies. The southern breeze has brought in a little more moisture increasing our morning humidity by around 5-10%.

The southern breeze will increase to around 10-15 mph by the afternoon, raising our highs into the lower 90s. Skies will remain mostly sunny all day long.



By Thursday night, lows will be in the mid-60s. Summer-like temperatures are expected to stay with us through the rest of the week. Skies will be clear but a few clouds will return by tomorrow evening.



Friday will be the hottest day of the week. Highs will be up to 97° That is only 3 degrees away from the record high. Saturday and Sunday will remain in the 90s as well, but with a couple of cold fronts expected next week, highs will become more fall-like.