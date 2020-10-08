7 Day Forecast for October 8th, 2020

Our morning lows are on the rise. Higher dewpoints will stick in the area for the rest of the week. This morning, the calm winds and high surface moisture could produce some shallow areas of patchy fog. By the afternoon our highs will reach into the lower 90s.

There will be a slight cool down for our Thursday and Friday, but highs will continue to hover around the mid to upper 80s. Our skies will remain sunny for the next several days as well, and the chance of rain showers will remain very low. It has nearly been a whole month since our last measurable rainfall.