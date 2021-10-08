Cooldown, showers expected early next week after Texoma nears triple digits this weekend

A wave of summer heat has arrived in Texoma and we will keep the heat through the weekend. You can already feel it this morning.

Lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s, roughly 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.



Our winds will be out of the south all day long. That breeze reaching up to around 20 mph with winds gusts up to 25-20 mph. Usually, a strong breeze will help us feel cooler outside, but with highs near 100°, the winds will not help cool us down.

A few light clouds will return later in the day, with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows will stay in the upper 60s.

The winds will not be letting up, remaining strong from the south overnight.

Little change for our Weekend. Highs remain near the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday. We will have on and off cloud cover for most of the weekend, with more cloud cover arriving Sunday night.

A cold front will be making its way into Texoma Sunday night. A line of showers and thunderstorms will form as the system moves to the east.

We will have a 40% chance of showers overnight, with Isolated showers in western counties and a 60% chance of rain in eastern counties.

A slight risk of severe weather is expected for Stephens, Jefferson, and Montague counties.

We could experience gusty winds up to 60mph, and golf ball-sized hail.