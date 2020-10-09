7 Day Forecast for October 9th, 2020

We will continue our warm and dry weather pattern today. This afternoon will be almost a copy of what we experienced yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with clear skies and a light wind from the south. A few more clouds will be arriving from the southeast Friday and Saturday as Hurricane Delta makes landfall.

Hurricane Delta is not expected to directly impact Texoma, but as it moves to the east of our area, the northern flow in our upper atmosphere will assist in pulling a cold front into our area. The front is made of pacific air, so it will not drastically drop temperatures, but it will bring our highs down closer to average.