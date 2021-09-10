7 Day Forecast for September 10th, 2021

A ridge of mid level high pressure remains over Texoma. It has continued to keep skies clear overnight and is moving very slowly to the east.



Lows this morning are will not be as low as yesterday. We will cool down into the upper 60s and lower 70s as winds remain out of the south at around 10 mph.



Our breeze will increase to around 15 mph this afternoon gusting up to 20 at times. Highs will be in the upper 90s and will even reach into the triple digits for many of our western towns and cities.



Little change to the weather over the weekend. The high pressure system will continue to dominate for forecast for the next few days, keeping highs above average. A front is expected to arrive late Tuesday to bring some relief from the heat to Texoma.