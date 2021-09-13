7 Day Forecast for September 13th, 2021

We are starting the work week with plenty of sunshine in Texoma. While the Gulf Coast is preparing for Tropical Storm Nicholas, We will only have to deal with a few clouds in some of our southeastern counties.



The tropical system will make a right turn which pull in significant moisture to eastern portions of Texas, but will leave us mostly dry. Highs will reach into the lower to mid 90s today. A few more clouds from outer bands of Nicolas will move into some of our south eastern counties to keep highs, a few degrees cooler, in the lower 90s. Winds will otherwise remain out of the south at around 10-20 mph.



Overnight lows will return to the mid to upper 60s. Dewpoints will be on the rise this week and that will begin increasing our overnight lows.



Highs in the lower 90s for our Tuesday and Wednesday, A few more clouds will be dotting the skies and as a weak front tries to push in from the north we could have a few isolated showers arriving Wednesday. Skies will clear up by the end of the week and highs will be back in the upper 90s over the weekend.