7 Day Forecast For September 14th, 2020

The cold front has arrived and we will be much cooler today. Our day will begin with lows in the 50s and 60s. Cloudy skies and scattered showers will keep us from warming much today, highs will remain in the mid 60s this afternoon. We are also expecting our breeze to stay from the north, wind speeds reaching up to around 20 mph.

The mass of cool air over texoma is rather shallow, indicating poor conditions for severe weather to develop. We could still see some heavy rain at times with a few thunderstorms this afternoon. The rain is expected to last through Thursday with the chilly air sticking around. Our highs will return to the 80s by the weekend.