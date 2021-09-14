7 Day Forecast for September 14th, 2021

The humidity has been steadily increasing over the last few days and it is becoming more noticeable. Our lows this morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Humidity is going to be closer to 90%, so expect the air to feel slightly stuffy. Skies will be clear to start the day and will remain mostly sunny for the afternoon



Highs will heat up to 90 degrees, and with the slight humidity, the heat index will be up to around 93. There will be a decent breeze to go along with our near average highs. Winds will flow from the southeast, gusting up to 15-20 mph.

A calmer eastern breeze forming overnight as a front approaches from the north. It is predicted to stall out to the north of Texoma, so we have many rain showers, but we will have a few more clouds in the sky Wednesday.



The front will slide off to the east in the second half of the week and we will be heating up. Highs in the upper 90s as we head into the weekend.



