7 Day Forecast for September 15th, 2020

We will begin out tranquil September week with slightly cooler than average temperatures. Highs this afternoon will only be in the lower 80s. We will have partly cloudy skies for much of the day, but there will be a few more clouds arriving later in the evening. Lows will be down to around 65 degrees overnight with a few isolated showers arriving Tuesday morning.

The small chance of rain will continue into the afternoon, but we are expecting skies to clear up by Tuesday afternoon, highs will be up to around 83 degrees. We do not expect much change in temperatures this week. Highs will remain in the mid 80s for the rest of the week, with lows in the mid 60s.