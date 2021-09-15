7 Day Forecast for September 15th, 2021

A few clouds have developed off of a stationary front and have moved into our northern counties. We could see an isolated shower in our northern counties, but little chance of rain moving south of The Red River.



Lows this morning are down in the mid 60s. Our humidity will keep us from cooling off any further. Skies will be partly clear, but we do expect skies to be mostly sunny for the afternoon.



Highs this afternoon will be up to 90 degrees. As the stationary front sits to the north of us, we will have a light wind coming in from the east at only around 5-10 mph. Winds will return out of the southeast overnight.



Lows will return to the mid 60s by Thursday morning. Over the next few days, highs and humidity will be increasing. Over the weekend, highs will reach into the mid 90s and lows will stay in the lower 70s. We might be warming up over the weekend, but several long range models bring a cold front into our area by the middle of next week.