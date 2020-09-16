7 Day Forecast for September 16th, 2020

Dew settles lightly on the ground as the light breeze blows in from the north. The wind, hardly enough to shake even the smallest branches, will not be able to blow away any developing fog. The mostly cloudy skies this morning will continue through the middle of the day. The cool morning air is expected to be in the mid 60s this morning. Our skies will begin to clear by this afternoon, the illuminating sunshine will help highs reach a few degrees higher than yesterday. Reaching into the mid 80s.

There will be little change over the next few days. Skies will be mostly sunny to finish the week with highs in the lower to mid 80s.