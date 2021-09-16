Cold front heads to Texoma, but will it bring us our first taste of fall weather?

The humidity is back in Texoma. It was nice to have a few cool and dry mornings, but the mild, muggy mornings are back for the rest of the week. Lows this morning were down in the mid to upper 60s as skies remained clear.



Winds will be light today. starting off light out of the east and only picking up to around 10 mph from the southeast. Skies will remain mostly sunny as we head into the afternoon with just a few clouds popping up as highs reach up to 92 degrees.



Lows will be back down to the upper 60s tonight. Clear skies will continue though the night. The hy pressure ridge that has been keeping skies clear will weaken over the next few days, and there will be more clouds popping up over the weekend.



Western counties could even experience an isolated shower as an outflow boundary from low pressure to our west tries to push into Texoma Friday night.



That wave of rain will not get very far into our region, but a cold front arriving next week will be able to reach all the way into central Texas. Highs will drop into the mid 80s and lows will be in the upper 50s behind the front.