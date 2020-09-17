7 Day Forecast for September 17th, 2020

There will not be much deviation in our forecast. Highs are expected to consistently reach into the mid 80s through Friday, only cooling down a few degrees this weekend. Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday. The reason for our unchanging forecast is due to a region of high pressure that has been building over the Rockies.

The Rocky Mountain highs will slide over Texoma Friday. The region of high pressure is spread out, so winds are expected to stay light, but will remain from the northeast for the next several days. once skies clear up we will remain sunny through the weekend.