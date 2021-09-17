7 Day Forecast for September 17th, 2021

Highs will be back in the mid 90s for the rest of the week, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoons. We have some humidity in the area this morning.



Lows are down in the upper 60s and winds will be light out of the southeast. A stable and dry atmosphere above will keep skies mostly sunny through the day.



By this afternoon, highs will be in the mid 90s with a few western counties closer to 97 degrees. Surface humidity will remain a concern and we can expect feels like temperatures well into the upper 90s all across Texoma.



By tonight, a small area of low pressure will begin to push in from the west. That will bring a small chance of scattered showers to some of our western counties. Skies will be mostly clear in eastern portions of Texoma, partly cloudy in areas with the small chance of rain.



Not much change in temperatures over the weekend, Highs will remain in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. A small bump in heat for our Monday, ahead of next weeks cold front. This front will bring a noticeable drop in Temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s, what we would normally expect for the start of fall.