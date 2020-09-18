7 Day Forecast for September 18th 2020

A ridge of high pressure has been building over the Rockies and will be the driving force in our forecast for the next few days. The stable atmosphere above will keep our weather conditions pretty consistent. Highs will reach into the mid 80s for today with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze from the northeast.

For this weekend, conditions will feel similar, but there will be a few changes. There will be a slight decrease in temperatures as the humidity decreased. Winds will also change to be out of the east. Expect highs in the lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine.