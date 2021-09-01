7 Day Forecast for September 1st 2021

Mother nature is making up for the below average July heat with above average highs to start off September. We will continue to experience the typical summer patter of sunny morning becoming a bit cloudier as we head into the afternoon.



Lows this morning continue the unseasonably warm trend, only falling into the mid 70s. Skies will be sunny through the morning with a light southern breeze.



We will heat up to 94 degrees by lunchtime with more clouds cover forming. Clouds will continue to bubble up through the afternoon with a few able to produce some isolated showers. Highs eventually will reach up to 99°, with heat index values up to 104°



Skies will clear out again overnight, Lows will be down to 74 degrees with our southern breeze remaining. Highs will continue to heat up above average for the rest of the week. Even with a chance of scattered showers next week, highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s.