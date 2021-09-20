Texoma set for near-record high temperatures Monday ahead of much anticipated cold front

We will have one more blast of summer heat before the official start of Autumn. Near-record highs are expected this afternoon with a heat advisory already issued for Throckmorton, Young and Jack counties.

There are a few light scattered showers popping up in our western counties this morning. The added cloud cover will keep the morning lows are a few degrees warmer than the already warm lows across Texoma. We will start the day in the lower to mid-70s.

Winds have been out of the south, and we can expect the southern breeze to continue into the afternoon, reaching up to 15 mph. Highs pushing into the triple digits across Texoma. The record high at Sheppard is 103 today, and our highs are expected to reach up to 101° to 104° today. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny throughout the day and we would have a few isolated showers popping up ahead of tonight front.

The front will be moving through late this evening / early Tuesday morning. Winds will switch to be out of the north and our winds will be reaching up to 15-25 mph. Temperatures will fall quickly, with lows returning to the mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

We will have around a 15 to 20° drop in highs for Tuesday. We will still be warm, reaching into the lower to mid-80s. Thankfully the humidity will be much lower and it will feel pretty good as the strong northern breeze continues.

Highs remain in the 80s through the middle of the week, then creeping back into the lower 90s by the weekend.