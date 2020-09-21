7 Day Forecast for September 21st, 2020

Sunny skies lasting through the end of summer. A ridge of high pressure has settled over centeral portions of the United States and it is not in a hurry to leave. Even with the clear skies, highs will be a few degrees below average. Expect to reach into the lower to mid 80s. We will see a decrease in our lows over night. Lower dew points will allow our lows to cool down into the 50s over the weekend.

Not much change for next week, the broad region of high pressure will slowly push off to the east, changing our winds to be more from the south but highs will continue to stay in the lower 80s next week.