7 Day Forecast for September 21st, 2021

Our first taste of fall arrived on the last day of Summer. This morning winds are strong out of the north at around 20-25 mph. The cooler air will take a little time to filter in behind the leading edge of the cold front, so lows this morning will still be in the mid to upper 60s.



Highs this afternoon will be noticeably impacted by the front, only warming up to 82 degrees today. Winds will stay strong throughout the day with mostly sunny skies.



Crack the windows tonight to let in the cool northern breeze. Winds will calm down to around 10 mph with Lows down into the lower 50s. Clear skies will continue through the rest of the week.



Cooler air will remain for our Wednesday, highs will reach up to 84 degrees with a nearly calm breeze out of the north. Highs will be back in the lower 90s by the end of the week.