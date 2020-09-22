A cool and cloudy day ahead. Tropical Storm Beta has made landfall and continues to weaken, but will still have enough strength to pull a lot of water vapor into eastern portions of Oklahoma and Texas. We will have a chance of scattered showers across Texoma, but the highest chance will be in our eastern counties.
Skies will begin clearing up by Thursday. Once the rain is gone, our highs will start heating up. We will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend.
7 Day Forecast for September 22, 2020
