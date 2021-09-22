Texoma sees fall-like weather on first official day of Autumn

Today at 2:20 PM marks the official start of Autumn and in a rare alinement man and mother nature, our weather feels more fall like today. We begin our day with a slight chill in the air. Lows will be down into the lower 50s.



By this afternoon we will heat up to 83°, We will not be breaking any records, but we will still be a few degrees below average. Winds will be calmer today, but expected to remain out of the north at around 5-10 mph. High pressure remain over head to keep our skies clear, but the ridge of pressure will be slowly moving to the southeast.



As the system moves overnight our winds will change to be out of the south. We will continue to have clear skies as lows return to the lower 50s overnight. That southern breeze will start to heat us up for the rest of the week.



Highs will be back in the upper 80s for Thursday. Highs will return to the lower 90s over the weekend. Not expecting many rain chances ahead in the extended forecast, only a small chance of some light showers arriving by the middle of next week.