7 Day Forecast for September 23, 2020

We have been tracking an increase in upper level water vapor this morning. This indicates we will expect to start the morning with a few clouds in the sky, but more will arrive early tonight. Highs will only reach into the lower 80s as we stay partly cloudy. Winds will remain from the northeast at around 6-12 mph. Tropical storm Beta continues to slowly move towards the Gulf coast and although the center of the storm will remain along the coast, a few outer bands of the storm could push into Texoma tonight.

There will be a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight, lows will be down to 61 degrees and we could have a few breezy winds. Scattered showers are expected to last through Tuesday with highs remaining in the 70s. Clear skies return by the end of the week as highs reach back into the upper 80s.