7 Day Forecast for September 27th, 2021

One more dry and sunny September day before we finally get our chance of rain. Skies will be mostly sunny this morning. Lows will be in the lower 60s with winds out of the south.



There will be a few clouds in the sky for a little shade this afternoon, but highs will still be above average. We will heat up to 92 degrees, The average highs for end of September is closer to the mid 80s.



Cloud cover will continue to thicken overnight. The increase in cloud cover will keep us from cooling off as much overnight. Lows will be down to 67 degrees for our Tuesday morning.



Highs reaching back into the lower 90s Tuesday afternoon. As low pressure pushes closer and closer to Texoma the clouds will continue to increase. By the afternoon a 30% chance of showers will finally break through.



Scattered on and off showers remain for our Wednesday Day. Cooler air and more rain arrives with a cold front on Thursday. Highs finish the week in the upper 70s.