How much rain should Texoma expect to see today?

September has been one of the driest months this year, but it looks like we have one last chance to try and catch up on our rainfall totals. We will start the day with lows in the 60s. Skies will be cloudier for our western counties, with mostly clear skies for our towns to the east.



By this afternoon we will have more clouds arriving. Highs will reach into the lower 90s even with a chance of some light afternoon showers. Heavier rain with a few thunderstorms will be possible later this evening / early tonight.



The rain showers will begin to dry up by tomorrow morning as lows cool back down into the mid 60s. Skies will remain partly cloudy for our Wednesday and highs will be back in the lower 90s by the afternoon.



Another round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive with a cold front Thursday. Due to the high humidity that is expected to return, low temperatures will be minimally impacted but our afternoon highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s for the end of the week.