7 Day Forecast for September 28th

We begin our day with cloudy skies and patchy fog. Though the humidity will be high, morning lows will be down in the lower 60s and with a light breeze it will feel rather pleasant. Our cloudy skies will eventually become partly cloudy this afternoon. The slight increase in sunshine will help our highs reach up to around 77 degrees.

We will enter into a warming trend over the next few days as high pressure build over Texoma. By tomorrow highs will be in the 80s and we will reach into the lower 90s for the weekend.